Blake Lively has been named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In the World List for 2025. The list features Blake under the ‘Titans’ category along with celebrities like Ted Sarandos, Serena Williams and Mark Zuckerberg, among others. Blake has had an interesting year last year with her film It Ends With Us earning big at the box office even as she filed a lawsuit against co-star and director of the film Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign to destroy her reputation.

Advertisment

Blake Lively in Time's 100 list

Blake's citation has been written by Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights lawyer. An excerpt from it reads, “I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country. I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps—and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen—is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine.”

Here's why Justin Baldoni has sued his former publicist Stephanie Jones for Blake Lively drama

Advertisment

About the Justin Baldoni controversy

Blake Lively dominated the headlines in December 2024 when she accused her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the film’s set. She also accused him of running a smear campaign to deliberately tarnish her image and career. The tensions heightened as Justin made a counter lawsuit to further make his case. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.

Another Simple Favor trailer: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick lock horns once again

Advertisment

On the work front, Blake will soon be seen in the film Another Simple Favor. The romantic comedy drama which also stars Anna Kendrick which will release on Prime Video on May 1. It is a sequel to A Simple Favor which released in 2018.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's drama to get a documentary