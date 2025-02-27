The sequel to A Simple Favor is here as makers dropped the teaser for Another Simple Favor featuring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in leading roles. The film will begin streaming on May 1 on Prime Video.

The Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate project also features actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins and Allison Janney.

Another Simple Favor plot

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) heading to the island of Capri for the latter’s lavish wedding. Emily is set to marry a wealthy Italian businessman, with murder and betrayal finding their way onto the agenda.

In the trailer, Blake Lively asks Anna Kendrick, “Do you think I invited you to get revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?” To this, Anna Kendrick replies, “I don’t know. Do you?”

Watch the trailer here:

The film is helmed by Paul Feig from a script by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Sharzer wrote the screenplay for the original film, which was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Darcey Bell.

Blake Lively’s legal troubles

Blake Lively had a great start to the year with her film It Ends With Us raking in good numbers. The film however got marred with controversies when Blake Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni, who is also the director of the film, sued each other. Blake complained of sexual harassment and intimidation on the sets while Baldoni countersued for defamation.

Amid the whole Justin Baldoni lawsuit, Paul Feig has spoken publicly in support of Blake Lively. When asked about the pair’s professional relationship on A Simple Favor 2, he said, “Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with,” Feig posted at the time. “She is the best and an amazing collaborator, and I’m her biggest fan.”