Amazon’s Citadel was a $300 million attempt at creating a global spy universe, with multiple spin-offs planned to focus on different countries. However, when the flagship series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra debuted in 2023, it received a lukewarm reception from both critics and audiences.

Advertisment

Also Read: L2: Empuraan: CBFC responds to backlash over Mohanlal film

What is Citadel about?

The series follows Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, operatives of an independent spy agency tasked with protecting the world from dangerous threats. However, when a criminal organisation called Manticore infiltrates Citadel, most of its agents are either killed or have their memories erased.

Advertisment

Eight years after Citadel’s fall, Kane and Sinh recover their memories and must race against time to uncover the identity of their betrayer and stop Manticore.

Also Read: The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo announces official release date for live-action movie

Season 2 delayed

Advertisment

Despite mixed reviews, Amazon renewed Citadel for a second season and moved forward with its planned spin-offs, Citadel: Diana (set in Italy) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (set in India), which were released in October and November 2024, respectively.

Also Read: James Gunn's Superman gets mixed reactions at test screening

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for Citadel Season 2 wrapped in November 2024, and it was initially expected to be released later that year. However, the premiere has now been pushed to 2026.

Amazon is reportedly unhappy with how Season 2 has turned out, as well as the rising production costs of the series. While the specific reason for the delay remains unconfirmed, one factor may be that executive producer and Season 2 director Joe Russo is currently occupied with Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

The first season of Citadel and its spinoffs are streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins OTT release: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's thriller to release on this date