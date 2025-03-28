Nintendo has officially announced the release date for the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. The highly anticipated film, based on the beloved video game franchise, was first announced in 2015. The company shared the news via its app today.

What is The Legend of Zelda about?

The Legend of Zelda series follows the adventures of a young warrior named Link and Princess Zelda as they work together to stop the evil warlord Ganon from taking over the kingdom of Hyrule. The kingdom is home to the Triforce, a powerful ancient artefact that grants immense power to those who possess it.

A collaboration between Nintendo and Sony

The film is a co-production between Nintendo and Sony. Nintendo is looking to build on the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie(2023), which was a massive box office hit, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide.

In an official statement, the company said, "By producing visual content of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities for people around the world to experience the entertainment that Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles."

Live-action Zelda finds it director

Wes Ball, best known for directing the Maze Runner franchise, will helm the project. The screenplay is being written by Derek Connolly, whose previous work includes Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World.

Since the release of the first game in 1987, The Legend of Zelda has had 21 main entries in the series. The live-action adaptation is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on March 26, 2027.

