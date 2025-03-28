Get ready for the biggest heist! Actor Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is set to release in April. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jaideep. It will premiere directly on Netflix.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

On Friday (March 28), the streaming giant announced the release date of the much-awaited movie. Jewel Thief will premiere on April 25.

Also read: Jewel Thief teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat come together for an adrenaline-packed chase

Advertisment

Sharing an intense poster, Netflix wrote on its platform, "The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief ✨💎Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.."

Advertisment

The Jewel Thief Teaser

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, two powerhouse performers, will be sharing the screen for the first time. The film follows businessman Ranjan (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), who hires con artist Rehan (played by Saif Ali Khan) to steal the world’s most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun, worth Rs 500 crore.

Also read:7 Must-Watch Survival Movies on OTT

The official synopsis of the film reads: "In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Ranjan, his sadistic adversary."

The teaser was unveiled in February during a Netflix event, where the streaming giant announced its thrilling lineup for the year.

Saif Ali Khan's First Film Since Knife Attack

This marks Saif Ali Khan’s first film after the shocking knife attack at his Mumbai home in January 2025. An intruder broke into his Bandra residence and stabbed him multiple times. Fortunately, the actor has since recovered and is ready to return to the screen with Jewel Thief.