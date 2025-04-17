Ajith's Good Bad Ugly is unstoppable at the box office. The movie has grossed ₹113 crores ($13.1 million) at the Indian box office, bringing its total to ₹184 crores ($21.4 million) worldwide and has overtaken Salman Khan's Sikandar at the box office, which has grossed ₹175 crores ($20 million) since its release in March.

Sikander struggles despite big names

Sikandar marked Salman Khan's first collaboration with director A. R. Murugadoss and had a lot of hype surrounding it, but the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and has been underperforming since its release. The movie has a reported budget of ₹200 crores. The supporting cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar initially faced tough competition from the Malayalam political thriller L2: Empuraan, which was also released in March and has grossed over ₹265 crores($30 million) worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025.

Good Bad Ugly continues its winning streak

As for Good Bad Ugly, the movie is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and is currently the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025. The movie has a reported budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), including Ajith’s reported ₹165 crores ($19 million) fee.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

