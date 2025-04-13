Ajith's Good Bad Ugly continues to soar at the box office, while Sunny Deol's Jaat stumbles after a strong opening. Both movies were released on April 10th and were produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Good Bad Ugly collected ₹30.9 crores ($3.6 million) in India on its opening day, and Jaat collected ₹9.5 crores ($1.1 million).

Box office collections

As of now, Good Bad Ugly has collected ₹67.5 crores ($7.8 million) from India, making a global total of ₹100 crores ($11.6 million) thanks to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Meanwhile, Jaat has collected ₹27.26 crores ($3.7 million) in total and has been recovering mixed reactions, according to Sacnilk.

Good Bad Ugly has a reported budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), including Ajith’s reported ₹165 crores ($19 million) fee. Jaat has a reported budget of ₹100 crores ($11.6 million).

Good Bad Ugly on track to be top Tamil film of 2025

Good Bad Ugly is well on its way to overtake Ajith's last film Vidaamuyarchi, which is the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 with ₹138 crores ($16 million), and it is more than likely to take the top spot from Dragon, which collected ₹152 crores ($17.7 million).

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni (Krack) and features a supporting cast that includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran (Mark Antony) and features a stellar supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

