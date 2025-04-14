Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan has become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025, earning a total of ₹263 crores ($30 million) worldwide. It has now overtaken the Telugu blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed ₹225 crores ($26.4 million).

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is a sequel to 2019's Lucifer and is now the most expensive Malayalam film ever produced. The director recently shared a sneak peek from the movie, offering quick glimpses of stars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in action.

A story of power and betrayal

Set five years after the events of Lucifer, the film follows Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, who operates an international crime syndicate. When betrayal strikes, he is forced to return home, setting the stage for a gripping narrative filled with action and drama.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

Controversy and backlash

Since its March release, the film has been breaking box office records, even amid controversy. It faced backlash and calls for a ban from BJP leaders and right-wing groups due to its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the uproar, the film underwent a voluntary re-edit.

The movie's release has also attracted scrutiny from authorities. Both Antony Perumbavoor and director Prithviraj received notices from the Income Tax Department, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the offices of co-producer Gokulam Gopalan.

