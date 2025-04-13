Rapper Hanumankind stunned the crowd at Coachella this year with a powerful performance of his hit single Run It Up, accompanied by a traditional Kerala-style chenda melam. The artist was among a diverse lineup of performers at the iconic music festival held in California, USA.

The chenda, a cylindrical percussion instrument native to Kerala, has been a part of the state’s cultural and festival traditions for centuries. The inclusion of this rich art form added a unique vibe to Hanumankind’s set.

A chart-topping success

Run It Up, released on March 7, 2025, has become a breakout hit, peaking at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching #9 on the Global chart. Its music video has already garnered over 34 million views on YouTube.

Hanumankind collaborated with Kochuveetil Beats, a group of chenda musicians, to represent his home state on the global stage. The percussionists, dressed in traditional white attire, brought raw, rhythmic energy to the performance, making it one of the standout moments of the festival.

HanumanKind performers Big Dawgs

The rapper also performed his viral track Big Dawgs, which catapulted him to international fame. Footage of the set shared on Instagram shows the crowd enthusiastically singing along, capturing the moment on their phones. At one point, Hanumankind even pointed his mic toward the audience, allowing them to take over the chorus and become a part of the experience.

