Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been officially removed from a lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs by Joseph Manzaro, who had previously accused the music mogul of sexual assault and public humiliation during a 2015 party that the couple was initially believed to have attended.

Disturbing claims of abuse and humiliation

According to People, Manzaro originally claimed he was drugged and brought to a home on Miami's Star Island, owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, during a birthday celebration for Diddy's son Christian in April 2015. In the lawsuit, he stated that Gloria Estefan witnessed him in a concerning physical state and instructed someone to call an ambulance before Emilio Estefan allegedly escorted her away.

Manzaro further alleged that after being drugged, he was taken from the house and made to attend another party while wearing a penis mask. He described the event in the complaint as a “freak-off.”

The complaint also claimed that Manzaro was transported through an underground tunnel to Diddy’s mansion by former adult film star Adria English, who is also named as a defendant in the case.

New evidence clears Jay-Z and Beyoncé

However, Page Six reports that legal representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé presented evidence confirming the couple’s absence from the event. This included a 2015 article from New York University’s newspaper documenting Jay-Z’s appearance at the college, along with vacation photos of the couple in Hawaii shortly afterwards, which were published by The Daily Mail.

Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits involving allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

