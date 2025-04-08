Sean Diddy Combs’ trial: Things are heating up really quickly for Sean “Diddy” Combs with less than a month for the federal trial to begin in which the rapper will be tried on several charges of rape, racketeering, prostitution and sexual assault. A huge blow to Diddy’s case comes ahead of the trial as his former partner Cassie Ventura has agreed to testify to his crimes.

Ex girlfriend to testify in Diddy's case

Cassie was a longtime partner of Diddy. She was the first person who accused Diddy of sexual assault, intimidation among other things. Diddy and Cassie reached an out-of-court settlement and she dropped the case a day later. She has however agreed to testify in the federal trial.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky filed a motion revealing that Victim-1 of Diddy Combs’ indictment “is prepared to testify under her own name.” It was reported earlier in Rolling Stone that Cassie Ventura is Victim-1, and was “the central target of the purported ‘criminal enterprise’ that allegedly used violence, threats, and manipulation to fulfill Combs’ ‘sexual gratification.'”

Post Cassie’s testimony, Victim-2, Victim-3 and Victim-4 will testify anonymously. Prosecutors requested that the court seal any exhibits that reveal the identity of the other victims, noting that the case has already received an “exceptional amount of media coverage” and that proceeding anonymously will prevent “the harassment from the media” and “undue embarrassment.”

Diddy accused of rape, abuse, assault and more

Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and abuse over a decade opened a can of worms for the rapper. Diddy was slapped with close to 60 cases.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently incarcerated in New York City. His trial will begin May 5.