Good news for Sean “Diddy” Combs and party as a sexual assault lawsuit agaisnt him was dropped earlier this week after the woman who filed the claim, refused to reveal her identity to the court. The lawsuit was dismissed by a New York judge after the court asked Jane Doe to come in the open but she denied citing safety issues.

In the suit, originally filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in October 2024, the woman (Jane Doe) claimed that Diddy attempted to sexually assault her at a New York City party in 1995 and violently struck her when she refused his advances.

After the lawsuit was filed, in January her attorney filed a motion for Jane Doe to proceed anonymously. The court however denied stating that the “very gravity of the charges” combined with “no evidence of specific and concrete harm… undermin[ed] her claim to proceed anonymously.”

She was then directed to file the said complaint under her name by March 20. After she refused to file the complaint, the court dismissed the case. Her attorney explained to Variety in a statement, “In this particular case, Jane Doe opted not to proceed. There is a lot of fear amongst these plaintiffs. I thus can’t blame her. These are tough cases and they are many times re-traumatizing for those who pursue them. Each case stands on its own merit. This woman chose not to proceed and subject herself to the media circus and the perceived danger she felt. We have to respect that.”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team considers this development a step in the right direction. Sharing with Variety, Diddy’s team said, “Today a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs by Texas attorney Anthony Buzbee and his local counsel Antigone Curis on behalf of an anonymized plaintiff. This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety. It will not be the last. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit. The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law.”

Sean Diddy Combs is currently lodged in a Brooklyn jail.