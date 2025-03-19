A new report claims that Diddy was unaware that Kanye West would record and leak their jail call in his latest song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine. The video of the call, allegedly recorded by West, surfaced on The Shade Room’s Instagram.

Diddy’s Legal Troubles

Diddy has been incarcerated since September 16, 2024, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Recently, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added additional charges of forced labour and assault to the ongoing case. Diddy is scheduled to stand trial on May 5 for his sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

What was said in the leaked call?

During the call, Diddy thanked Kanye for looking after his kids and spoke openly about his time in jail, revealing that no one has reached out to him since his arrest.

Diddy caught in Kanye’s feud with Kim?

A source close to Diddy told The New York Post that he did not know Kanye was recording the call or that it would be used in his new song. The source also suggested that Diddy became “collateral damage” in the ongoing feud between Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

The song also includes vocals from Kanye’s daughter, North West, which has further fueled tensions with Kim Kardashian, who is rumoured to be seeking sole custody of their children.

