Gal Gadot became the first Israeli actor to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. On Tuesday, Gadot received the honour in the presence of her family—her husband and four daughters. But Gadot’s special moment was marred by protests from both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups. Right before Gadot’s Walk of Fame Ceremony was to begin, several protesters stormed Hollywood Boulevard with signage in hand. The protests delayed the ceremony for the Snow White actor.

Protesters storm Gald Gadot Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony

According to reports, the Police had to arrive at the scene moments before the induction ceremony began as protesters allegedly snatched an Israeli flag. In a video posted on X by Variety reporter Katcy Stephan, LAPD officers can be seen running after a man who in turn is being chased by other protesters. Police can be seen handcuffing demonstrators in another video.

Protesters held signs that read “Heros Fight Like Palestinians” and “No Other Land Won Oscar.”

Gal Gadot gives an emotional speech

Gal Gadot, who became famous for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, got emotional as she received the honour.

“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel,” she said as the crowd cheered loudly. “I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress and I never knew that these things are possible. ... This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”

The ceremony was emceed by Steve Nissen and attended by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gdaot’s Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel along with her four young daughters and husband Jaron Varsano.

Born in Israel, Gadot has served in the Israel Defense Forces and has been vocal in her support for her native country since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel. On March 4, Gadot received the Anti-Defamation League’s international leadership award.

The protests took place days before the nationwide release of Disney’s live-action Snow White on Friday which features Rachel Zelger in the titular role and Gadot as the antagonist. From the racist backlash sparked by the casting of Rachel Zegler in the title princess role to uproar over Zegler’s description of the film to the debated portrayal of the seven dwarfs, the remake has been the subject of many controversies.

