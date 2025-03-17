Disney’s Snow White opened to a great reaction as the studio held the Los Angeles premiere of its live-action re-imagining of Snow White. The first reactions suggest that the film is good and both the leading actors have put in their best efforts to make the story believable.

The film stars Rachel Zegler as the titular fairy tale character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Snow White early reactions

One critic called Gal as “mostly successful” in her portrayal of the Evil Queen while another called Rachel “stunning” in the role.

Mostly reviewed by influencers and critics at the Los Angeles premiere, the film saw positive responses, with one saying “Rcahel Zegler is an absolute star” while complementing the beautiful gowns that Gal Gadot wore and the vibrant setup which made the fairy tale believable.

Also, critics appreciated the music and the fervour with which everyone complemented the tone of the film. The only thing that people didn't like was the use of CGI for dwarves.

Another critics said, “The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most ‘controversial’ and hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action movie.”

Another mentioned that “the message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning.”

Another critic shared that he is neither a “fan of Zegler or Gadot but man, this ended up being sooo good.”

The overall reaction suggests that Snow White maintains its quality and is among the finest works of Disney in the live-action remake space.

Snow White will released worldwide on March 21. The film is directed by Marc Webb.

Controversies around Snow White

The film meanwhile has been in the news because of rumours suggesting that the two leading actresses have not been great with each other considering their political leanings. While Rachel supports Palestine, Gal is an Israeli-born actress who has never minced her words while supporting Israel in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Also, Rachel drew the ire of some Disney fans when she criticised the original film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – calling the film and its idea dated.