Gal Gadot has now given new details on the emergency surgery she underwent last year for blood clots in her brain. The actress first revealed the diagnosis in December 2024 about the ordeal she went through when she was eight months pregnant with her fourth daughter Ori.

Gal recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show to promote her new film Snow White, and gave details of the 'huge scare'.

'I had a brain clot and it was a huge one'

“All of a sudden, I realized what it means to be scared to death,” she said, adding that she was talking about the incident to bring awareness to maybe help others with similar symptoms.

“I had a brain clot and it was a huge one. Like three, I had three,” she said joking that “when I do something, I do it all the way.”

The actress had major headaches for three weeks before it was properly diagnosed. It was her mother who convinced her to get an MRI when the headaches did not subside.

“I was seeing doctors and different neurologists and you’ve got to advocate for your health,” she recalled, and stated that initially, doctors dismissed her concerns as “migraines or hormones.”



“We did, they found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital,” Gal said. “And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy.”

Back in December, when she had first opened up about her condition on a social media post, Gal had said that it had been a learning experience. “The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry a deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life-saving. Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower them. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” Gal wrote in her post.

About Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actor who gained prominence in Hollywood after playing DC superhero Wonder Woman. She's married to real estate developer Jaron "Yaron" Varsan. They have four daughters together. Gadot will next be seen in Snow White, In the Hand of Dante, and The Runner.