Gal Gadot secretly welcomes fourth baby girl with husband Jaron Varsano

What a surprise! Gal Gadot has secretly welcomed her fourth baby girl with her husband, Jaron Varsano. After keeping her pregnancy a top secret for months, on Wednesday (March 7), Gadot shared the big news with her millions of followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed holding her newborn daughter, whom they have named Ori.

In the caption, Gadot shared that her fourth pregnancy was ''not easy.''

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote.

Gadot, who is from Israel, shared that the meaning of her daughter's name Ori is "my light" in Hebrew. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) × "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️."

Gadot and Jaron Varsano are already parents to three daughters: Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

Gadot is one of the celebrities known for keeping their personal lives out of the media glare. In her interview with InStyle, the 38-year-old

the actress said that she loves giving birth, which she finds so ''magical''