Actress Gal Gadot welcomed her fourth daughter Ori earlier this year. The actress has now revealed that it wasn't a smooth pregnancy. Gadot was diagnosed with Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), a blood clot in the brain, which she claims 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with.

Gal Gadot's illness



On Monday, the actress took to her social media and shared a photo from the hospital, in which she's looking at her newborn daughter who's resting in her arms, while sipping black coffee.

She wrote in the caption, “This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar.”

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she narrated.

"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back," Gal added.

“The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry a deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life-saving. Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain) . It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” concluded Gal.

About Gal Gadot



Gal Gadot is an Israeli actor who gained prominence in Hollywood after playing DC superhero Wonder Woman. She's married to real estate developer Jaron "Yaron" Varsan. They have four daughters together. Gadot will next seen in Snow White, In the Hand of Dante, and The Runner.