The Netflix series Adolescence has been one of the platform's breakout hits this year. The star of the show, Owen Cooper, whose performance has won him critical acclaim, spoke candidly about his role and revealed that he does not like watching himself on screen.

A dark psychological thriller

The show was created by writer Jack Thorne (Wonder) and actor Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) and follows the story of a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a girl from his school.

The show explores the rise of incel culture and cyberbullying among schoolchildren, particularly young boys. It has sparked a global discussion on the influence of figures like Andrew Tate, who propagate the idea that society is biased against men due to the rise of feminism.

Owen Cooper reflects on the role

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Owen Cooper shared that he has not seen the show himself, saying, "I still haven't watched it either. I just don't like watching myself. And now Jack says it's going into schools... that's my worst nightmare!" he joked.

He also admitted that he had no prior knowledge of incel culture or the darker side of the internet. "I was glad I didn't have any idea of what was going on — the emojis and the meanings behind them. I had no clue. And I don't think my friends knew, but it's obviously happening across the country. It's not a made-up story."

Adolescence consists of four episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix.

