Devil May Cry showrunner Adi Shankar thanked YouTuber Asmongold for supporting the anime following the announcement of its season 2 renewal. Netflix confirmed the renewal just a week after the show premiered, with the first season racking up 5.3 million views in three days. It currently holds the fifth spot in Netflix’s global top ten list.

They laughed at you and worshipped the late-night talk show puppets who were built to distract them from the truth. Now the terrorist demons from hell are here!!! Keep spitting facts — truth has a resonance. — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) April 11, 2025

A stylish adaptation of the iconic video game series

Created by Adi Shankar, known for his work on Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Castlevania, and Castlevania: Nocturne, the series is based on Capcom’s beloved Devil May Cry video game franchise.

This party's getting crazy! Season 2 is officially confirmed for @Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY. pic.twitter.com/BCcy1n1tfY — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) April 10, 2025

The story follows demon hunter Dante as he fights off demon invasions led by a mysterious entity known as White Rabbit, all while being hunted by a secret US government organisation called DARKCOM. Dante is a Nephilim a hybrid born from the union of the demon Sparda and the angel Eva.

The cast

The show draws inspiration from Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, the third entry in the game series. The voice cast includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Kevin Conroy as VP Baines.

Season one of Devil May Cry consists of eight episodes and is now streaming on Netflix.

