The new documentary One to One: John & Yoko, directed by an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Kevin MacDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, has officially received a theatrical release, including a limited run in IMAX. The film delves into John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “One to One” concert and their political activism, offering fans an intimate look at a pivotal time in their lives.

Advertisment

Also Read: G20 Movie Review: Viola Davis and Antony Starr can't save this boring Die Hard clone

The documentary had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024, where it was met with critical acclaim. It is a collaborative production from Mercury Studios, Plan B Entertainment, and KM Films.

ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO

Tickets available now at https://t.co/v2HjVvkdsd

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO is a revelatory inside-look at John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s life in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s, featuring music from John &… pic.twitter.com/6qRsMfyUcP — John Lennon (@johnlennon) April 3, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow BTS video reveals Jason Mamoa's Lobo take on Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El

Never-before-seen footage

Advertisment

Featuring never-before-seen footage, the film captures Lennon and Ono’s time living in a Greenwich Village apartment. It centres around their “One to One” benefit concert for children, Lennon’s only live performance after The Beatles disbanded in 1970. The documentary also explores the couple’s outspoken activism against the Vietnam War and touches on public controversies surrounding Ono’s influence on Lennon and the band.

Sean Ono Lennon, their son, supervised the audio mastering of the concert footage.

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps director teases cosmic clash between Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic and Galactus

Beatles biopic cast revealed

In related news, director Sam Mendes has announced the cast of his upcoming Beatles biopic series, which marks the first time all four members and their estates have granted full life and music rights for a scripted production.

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson will take on the role of John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn will step into the shoes of George Harrison.

Also Read: Sam Mendes's The Beatles biopic film series announces its main cast