Director Sam Mendes has announced the main cast of his upcoming Beatles biopic series. This marks the first time that all four band members and their estates have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Each movie will focus on one of the four members of the iconic band, The Beatles, whose music defined a generation and transformed youth culture worldwide. Formed in 1960, the band included legends like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Despite going their separate ways in the 1970s, The Beatles remain the biggest-selling band of all time.

Meet the cast of the Beatles biopic series

Paul Mescal, known for his role in Gladiator II, will portray Paul McCartney. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan will take on the role of Ringo Starr, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

Sam Mendes' vision for the series

The films will be directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty, 1917). Speaking at CinemaCon, Mendes shared his vision for the project, explaining that each movie will focus on one band member:

"Each one is told from the particular perspective of just one of the guys," Mendes said. "They intersect in different ways—sometimes overlapping, sometimes not. They're four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history."

The films don't have an official release date but are expected to be released in 2028.

