BTS’s agency, BigHit Music, has provided an update on its lawsuit against individuals who targeted the group online and invaded their privacy. Since last year, the agency has taken serious action against those who have been harassing their artists.

Advertisment

Also Read: Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland's new film gets official title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Legal action against YouTuber Sojang

BigHit Music, along with BTS members V and Jungkook, filed a lawsuit last year against the operator of the controversial YouTube channel Sojang. The YouTuber, also known as Park, has a history of defaming K-pop artists, including Kang Daniel, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and Aespa, by spreading false and malicious content.

Advertisment

Also Read: Blackpink members slammed for using 'N-word' in leaked pre-debut video

Ongoing investigations

The agency recently filed a new lawsuit targeting additional individuals responsible for online harassment. As a result of the previous lawsuit, multiple offenders have been identified, leading to fines, ongoing investigations, and some cases being forwarded to prosecution.

Advertisment

BigHit Music emphasized that serious criminal acts, including stalking, have led to arrests, detainment, and prosecution. One perpetrator was sentenced to a fine of 10 million Won ($6.3K). The agency reiterated its commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

Also Read: New update! Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse sets release date; tease first look

Call for fan support

BigHit Music encouraged fans to report any violations of BTS members’ rights, including malicious posts or IP infringement, through the HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).

"To ensure that fan reports are effectively used in legal actions, we recommend submitting full-screen screenshots from a PC or full-page print files (PDF) rather than mobile screenshots. Additionally, please ensure that the URL, username, content of the post, and date of the screenshot are clearly visible in your submission, as such information is critical for legal proceedings."

The statement concluded with BigHit Music expressing gratitude to BTS fans for their continued support and love.

Also Read: 'She had scissors': Malaika Arora reveals shocking incident of a crazy fan entering her house