Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse announced some major updates during the recently held CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The third film in Sony’s animated web-slinging will take the story forward in 2027.

The new film will weave a finale to the trilogy. Makers announced that the film will release on June 4, 2027.

What we know about the new animation Spider-Man film

At the annual convention, producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson said, “We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right.”

Phil Lord added, “It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy.”

The trio also shared the first look at Beyond The Spider-Verse which will serve as an epic conclusion to the journey that began with 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The next film released in 2023’s – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who created the trilogy, are returning to co-write the screenplay.

Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse: Everything to know

The original film is about a US-based high schooler Miles Morales who learns that “anyone can wear the mask” as he becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from parallel universes who team up to save New York City from danger. In the follow-up, Miles takes Gwen Stacy (a.k.a. Spider-Woman) across the multiverse but comes into conflict with another threat. Plot details for the third haven’t been revealed but the story presumably involves Miles Morales facing an existential threat.