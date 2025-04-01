Spider-Man is set to embark on a new journey, a brand new one to be specific as the studio teased the official title of next Spider-Man film. The new film will be called Spider-Man: A Brand New Day and it will take forward the story from previous film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the recently held CinemaCon, the studio dropped major hints at what to expect. The film has director Destin Daniel Cretton who said that the movie will start production this year in the summers.

Tom Holland teases what to expect from Spider-Man 4

At the annual convention for movie theatre owners in Las Vegas where the announcement was made, Destin made a few reveals since Tom Holland couldn’t make it. He is currently busy filming for another movie – Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. But he did send a video for the attendees.

Elaborating on the fourth film, Tom Holland was heard saying, “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

He concluded by saying, “That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker accidentally opens the multiverse only to not have a way to close it. It leads to him making the difficult decision of erasing his identity from the world.

On the new film, Daniel added, “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Spider-Man 4 will release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Odyssey

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently filming Odyssey with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

