Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse: Everything to know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theatres with glowing reviews and early indicators suggest it is going to end up with a sizeable box office haul by the time it exists theatres. The filmmakers take the multiverse concept to new heights. Building upon the success of the original film, which was hailed as a cinematic triumph, this installment delves deeper into the Spider-Verse. Set over a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the story follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he reunites with his love interest, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Their reunion takes an unexpected turn when Gwen informs Miles about a dangerous mission that demands their immediate attention.

Their task is to save countless Spider-People from different dimensions who are threatened by the formidable villain known as the Spot. Possessing the power to unleash chaos upon the entire multiverse, the Spot poses a catastrophic threat that must be stopped at all costs.

WION's review of the film was highly positive. It read, "Across the Spider-verse unfolds with a rhythm that keeps you hooked, immersing you in a world where each panel comes alive in breathtaking detail. With each frame meticulously crafted, this film treats viewers to a kaleidoscope of artistry, offering a feast for the senses. Every scene, whether action-packed or sombre, displays distinctive small touches that make make it a visual odyssey. Each frame appears meticulously crafted. Every brushstroke, every splash of colour, and every intricate detail bursts forth with a vibrancy that transcends reality, immersing one in a realm where anything is possible. The film significantly pushes the boundaries of imagination and bring to life a vivid and dynamic world like no other.":

Everything to know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

That was Across the Spider-Verse. But what about the threequel that will conclude the trilogy? Well, thus far, the film is still slated to be released next year. In fact, it will release in less than a year: March 29, 2024. But all signs indicate that it will delayed because Across the Spider-Verse did take a whole five years to make. Beyond the Spider-Verse will presumably wrap up the story of Miles Morales, which began with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The denouement of the second movie left Shameik Moore's Morales in the wrong universe from where the spider that bit him came from. The Miles of that universe (voiced by Miles G. Morales), due to not being bitten and becoming Spider-Man, has become the Prowler. The Prowler and Mahershala Ali's Aaron Davis (who is not the Prowler), kidnap Miles.