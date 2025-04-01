Close on the heels of Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal, a new controversy is brewing in South Korea, this time in the K-pop industry. Members of the popular K-pop girl band Blackpink are facing backlash for using the 'N-word' in their pre-debut videos. Recently, a Discord user claiming to be a former YG entertainment employee leaked sensitive date related to several South Korea artists under the entertainment agency.

Blackpink's Jennie, Rose and Lisa slammed

The user, who goes by the name “YG Leaker” on the social media platform, shared pre-debut videos of Blackpink members Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The now-viral clips show them saying the offensive term multiple times. The viral clips led to backlash for the K-pop idols with one fan writing on X, “Out of all the songs, them saying ones with n word and being fluent in english is nuts like its def a choice Whats going on with yg training.”

Others criticised YG Entertainment along with the band Blackpink.



“The 2 of them who grew up in English speaking countries should have known better, right?” a user wrote, while another added, “Crazy cause Jisoo covered a Niki Minaj song and didn’t slip up and she korean korean.”

One furious fan wrote, “Do we really have people defending them saying this is the company fault? Ok, YG could have edited it or talked with them about it; but at least Jennie and Rosé must be totally held accountable for it, they had more than enough global culture to know about the n word.”

Who is YG Leaker?

While the identity of the YG Leaker is not known yet but the person claims to be a former YG Entertainment employee who possesses terabytes of data relating to the K-pop industry. Before sharing the leaks on Discord, YG leaker wrote, “Doing all this because I got fired. I hate the whole company. It's full of mobbing, racism and sexism."

The person has also name-dropped several other big South Korean agencies like SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, Cube Entertainment, RBW, Blockberry Creative, JYP Entertainment, WM Entertainment, and Starship Entertainment. Not just the Blckpink but YG leaker has also shared multiple unreleased clips related to other popular K-pop stars.