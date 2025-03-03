Popular singer Lisa, who is also part of K-pop group Blackpink, wore an outfit by Indian designer Rahul Mishra for her musical tribute to James Bond at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.



Lisa, who is a rapper in Blackpink, created history by becoming the first K-pop idol to take the Oscars centre stage for a performance on the song Live and Let Die from the 1973 James Bond film of the same name. The song is by Paul McCartney and British rock band Wings.

Lisa wears Rahul Mishra outfit at the Oscars

For her performance, the 27-year-old singer-actor wore a black attire from Mishra's 'The Pale Blue Dot' collection, which he presented at Paris Haute Couture Week in January earlier this year. Soon after the act was aired, Mishra shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday morning with pictures of Lisa's performance during the ceremony.

"Thai singer, actress and model, Lalisa Manoban @lalalalisa_m wearing Rahul Mishra couture for her performance at the 2025 Oscar Awards. She is wearing the ‘Gaian Genesis' black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra's Spring Couture 2025 collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot'," he wrote in the caption.

Mishra's designs have been popular with Hollywood celebrities, with Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez donning his outfits at different events in the past.

