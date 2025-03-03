It was 'payback' time for Halle Berry at the Oscars 2025 red carpet as she kissed Best Actor winner Adrien Brody in front of the media. Fans would recall how Brody had kissed Berry while receiving the Best Actor award from her at the Oscars 2003.



The controversial kiss remains one of the most talked about moments in the history of the Oscars. On Sunday night Berry and Brody recreated their iconic kiss - this time on the red carpet and not on stage.

Halle Berry -Adrien Brody's Oscar Kiss

The red carpet kiss on Sunday has a history. In 2003 Brody was awarded the Best Actor Oscar for his role in The Pianist. Berry, who had won the Best Actress the previous year for Monster, was on stage to give away the award to Brody. As his name was announced, the excited actor ran up on stage and kissed Berry full on mouth- much to everyone's shock and disbelief.

This time, the actress, sporting a shimmering silver gown, surprised Brody while he was giving interviews on the red carpet. She interrupted him with a playful gesture, leaning in and planting a kiss on him.

The crowd cheered and laughed at the unexpected moment. Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, was seen clapping and laughing along with the audience. As Berry turned to Chapman with a smile, she joked, "I'm sorry!" adding to the fun.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

Later the official Oscars social media account shared the video of the moment, captioning it, "A reunion 22 years in the making." Even Halle Berry shared the moment on X and wrote, "Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback."

Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback 😉🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/0FW0mMCxMO — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 3, 2025



On Sunday night, Brody won his second Oscar for his performance in The Brutalist.

