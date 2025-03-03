Nude, sheer and stylish: All the looks from the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Mikey Madison, the big winner of the night, attended the after party wearing a floor-length gown with a plunging front. She lept her hair down and accesorised her all black look with a beautiful necklace.
Julia Fox left little to the imagination when she stepped out wearing a naked dress that had hair extension-like designs that covered a few body parts of her.
Director Olivia Wilde made a bold statement by wearing a sheer dress at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her off-white Chloé frock with ruffle detailing.
Carrying her golden trophy, Zoe Saldana attended the after-party wearing a brown top with an orange ruffled skirt with a huge trail.
Sarah Paulson attended the after-party in a dramatic red dress. Her look was probably the worst look of the Oscar's day!
Zoë Kravitz made heads turn with her black body-hugging dress featuring a daring peephole at the backside.
Kim Kardashian attended the after-party in a strapless, voluminous white gown that featured a huge skirt and a corset top.
