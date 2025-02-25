Solo careers in the Korean pop world were once considered risky and not a great option but in 2025, all we can see around us is artists planning to break free from their respective groups and charting their solo careers. BLACKPINK is no exception to this new phenomena.

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose are all going their separate ways to entertain fans with their solo music but it doesn’t mean they are breaking up or anything.

The group renewed their contract with YG Entertainment in 2023. The foursome have been working on their individual careers.

Here’s what we know each of the members are planning:

Jisoo

Jisoo took the plunge into a buzzing solo career with debut album Me in 2023. The album featured some hit numbers like “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me”. In 2024, Jisoo launched her own label, Blissoo, and dropped Amortage on February 14, 2025.

Jennie

The first in the group to start off on her own was Jennie when she dropped her debut single “Mantra” in late 2024. She then announced a solo album called Ruby which is slated for release on March 7. Ruby will feature some epic collaborations, including Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Doechii, and Kali Uchis.

She also has another single called "Love Hangover", featuring Dominic Fike, which dropped on January 31, 2025. She then followed it up with "Extra L" with Doechii which premiered recently on February 21.

Jennie is also set to stage on fire at Coachella this year. Coachella will happen in April. It will mark her first appearance at Coachella stage as a solo artist.

Lisa

Lisa will explore her artistics side individually with debut album Alter Ego which will release on February 28 under her own label, Lloud. The album promises to explore five different sides of Lisa’s personality. She also already dropped some singles from the album like “New Woman” with Rosalía, “Rockstar”, and “Born Again” with Doja Cat and Raye.

Lisa is also set to perform at Oscars 2025 ceremony on March 2. Also read: Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lisa of Blackpink, Doja Cat set to perform

Rose

Rose launched her solo career with Rosie in late 2024. Her single “APT” featuring Bruno Mars topped the charts, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.