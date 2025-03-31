Malaika Arora reveals shocking fan encounter. Arora, 51, has recently opened up about a terrifying incident when a fan entered her house and sat comfortably in her living room.

Arora shared details of the chilling experience months after an intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora’s shocking fan encounter

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Arora recalled the unsettling event, revealing that she was getting ready in her room when an unknown woman entered her Mumbai home.

“I remember when main upar ghar pe ready ho rahi thi (I was getting ready upstairs). When I came down to the living room, someone was sitting there. I had no idea, no clue, nothing. They were just sitting there and had come to say, tell me that. I got a little scared, I’ll be very honest. It was actually a female, and she was sitting there. A crazy fan.''

Further revealing, Arora revealed the woman, whom Malaika called a crazy fan, had some scissors in her bag as well.

''She had some scissors or something in her bag, which was a little scary so, I figured ki kuch toh gadbad hai (something must be off) so I just tried to be calm about it and yeah, that was the craziest fan interaction,'' Arora added.

However, Arora didn't share the exact details of the incident.

Saif Ali Khan's knife attack

Malaika Arora’s revelation comes months after the shocking knife attack on Saif Ali Khan.

On January 16, an intruder entered Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence at around 2 AM with burglary intentions. However, things spiraled out of control when Saif tried to protect his son, Jeh, and their housemaid.

The actor was attacked with a knife, sustaining injuries to his hand, neck and spine.