The entire country is celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, family, and friends. Much like everyone else, our Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the day with their close ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a major Islamic celebration observed by millions of muslims across the world.

Bollywood celebrated EID - from Aamir Khan to Saif Ali Khan

On Monday (March 31), Aamir Khan celebrated the festival with his family. On the special occasion, he greeted the paparazzi gathered outside his residence with sweets.

On EID evening, Khan stepped out with his sons, Junaid and Azad, to distribute sweets. Amir and his two sons were twinning in matching white kurtas. The trio also posed for pictures.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrate EID

Like every year, actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted an Eid lunch at his home in Mumbai.

Saif's sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan were in attendance. Brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu was also present. This is the first EID after the shocking stabbing incident in January.

In the photos shared by Saba, she's posing with her siblings and Kareena Kapoor. For the festival, Saif and Kareena are dressed in casual outfits, while the guests Saba, Soha and Kunal are dressed in their best festive outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “Eid moments. Family Matters most. Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

Shah Rukh Khan shares EID wishes

King Khan shared EID wishes for his millions of fans. The actor has not made any public appearances this year as his residence, Mannat, is currently undergoing renovation.

Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!!

Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2025

