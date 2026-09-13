/Song Ha Yoon school violence case explained: The claims, denials and latest twist of Marry My Husband actress

Song Ha-yoon is a familiar face to K-drama fans, having appeared in several popular Korean dramas and built a strong following through her work on screen. The actress has, however, found herself at the centre of a controversy that has continued to follow her for more than two years. Now, the long-running dispute has taken another legal turn, bringing renewed attention to the allegations, the actress’s response and the latest development involving the person who accused her of school violence.

Who is Song Ha Yoon?

Born in 1986, Song Ha Yoon began her career in 2003 under the stage name Kim Byul before officially changing it to Song Ha Yoon in 2012. She has been part of several series, like Sang Doo! Let's Go to School (2013), Ghost (2012), My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol (2015), Fight for My Way (2017) and Marry My Husband (2024).

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Song Ha Yoon has also been part of movies including Baby and Me (2008) and Intimate Strangers (2018). The South Korean actress has also featured in several music videos as well.

What is the controversy of Song Ha Yoon all about?

Song Ha Yoon is facing a major controversy regarding allegations that she had committed severe school bullying and physical assault over 20 years ago. In April 2024, an accuser (referred to as Mr Oh or A) appeared on the JTBC programme Crime Chief and claimed that in August 2004, when they were in high school, Song Ha Yoon and others assaulted him, alleging he was slapped repeatedly for an hour and a half.

Moreover, the accuser and later investigative reports claimed Song Ha Yoon was forced to transfer schools or was expelled due to involvement in school violence. Additional witnesses and alleged victims later stepped forward with claims of group assaults.

Song Ha Yoon's response to allegations and legal action

Following the allegations, Song Ha Yoon and her agency (King Kong by Starship, later represented by Kim & Kim law firm) categorically denied the specific slapping and physical assault allegations, stating that the actress never met the primary accuser. Song's legal team filed criminal complaints for defamation, blackmail and obstruction of business against the online accuser.

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