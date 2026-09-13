/James Talarico’s Jimmy Kimmel interview sparks fresh clash with FCC chief Brendan Carr: Here’s why

Jimmy Kimmel is back in the headlines, this time over an interview that has put his late-night show at the centre of a fresh clash with the US Federal Communications Commission. Kimmel’s conversation with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was moved from ABC’s broadcast schedule to YouTube amid concerns over FCC rules governing political candidates on television. The decision has since triggered a war of words, with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr accusing Talarico.

Brendan Carr mocks Jimmy Kimmel and James Talarico

Brendan Carr, the Trump-aligned Republican chairman of the FCC took to his X profile that included a meme mocking Talarico and Kimmel meant to show a self-inflicted fail. It depicts Kimmel riding a bike with Talarico tucked into a baby backpack carrier on the TV host’s shoulders; Kimmel then inserts a stick into the spokes, causing the bike to crash.

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He accused James Talarico, a Texas Democrat running for the US Senate, of running a hoax to garner attention and campaign donations by sitting for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel — which ABC put on YouTube instead of airing it on broadcast TV to avoid a potential clash with the FCC.

In a post, Carr wrote a lengthy note that Talarico is “just running the same hoax he did a few months ago on Colbert for the purpose of getting clicks and donations; he's banking on people not understanding the statute or operating as partisan lemmings.”

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Why was the Talarico interview moved to YouTube?

The dispute centres on the FCC’s interpretation of its equal-time requirements. The agency has taken the position that certain broadcast talk shows can be subject to rules requiring broadcasters to provide comparable opportunities to opposing political candidates.

Kimmel said the interview would therefore not air on ABC and instead would be made available online.

The host criticised what he viewed as regulatory pressure surrounding the appearance, while Talarico accused the government of interfering with political speech.