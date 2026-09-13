/Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy; flaunts baby bump at TIFF 2026

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 crime-action film Raees, starring opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has entered a new phase of her life. While appearing at the International Film Festival, the actor announced that she is expecting her second child.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan made headlines with her debut appearance at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While drawing global attention, theRaeesstar wore a traditional saree, proudly showed off her baby bump to the paparazzi, and announced her second pregnancy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 41-year-old also posted a series of pictures from her maternity photo shoot, showing her baby bump and giving the news to her followers and admirers. In the carousel of photos, the star wore a long, loose white gown with full sleeves, creating a soft, dreamy feel while showcasing her bump. She captioned her post, “We make plans, and then there is ALLAH’S plan.”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and well-wishers, who soon flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.

The pictures cannot be seen by Indian audiences due to a geo-block enforced by Instagram at the legal request of the Indian government. Fans and followers are sharing the pictures on social media platforms, including X.

About Mahira Khan’s personal life

In October 2023, Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in Bhurban. Almost three years later, the couple is expecting their first child. This is Mahira’s second as an actress is already a mother to 17-year-old Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. The couple married in 2007 and divorced in 2016.

For the unversed, Mahira Khan is one of the most celebrated Pakistani actresses, known for her versatility and acclaimed performances in several TV dramas and films, including Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Superstar, and many more.