Mahira Khan is not pregnant! Pakistani actress issues statement to refute rumours

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has put an end to recent speculations about her pregnancy, refuting claims that surfaced from a now-deleted post on Reddit. The post alleged her departure from Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and an undisclosed film, attributing the decision to an expected second child in August or September.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Mahira firmly stated, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series."

Meanwhile, the now-deleted Reddit post that sparked the rumours read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

Mahira tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend, Salim Karim, in October 2023. She was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she shares a son. The couple got separated in 2015.

On the work front, Mahira has starred in several hit Pakistani movies and shows, including Humsafar, Bol, Bin Roye, and Manto among others. She also starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017.

Next, she will feature in Neelofar, which also stars Fawad Khan and Madiha Imam. The film is written and directed by Ammar Rasool and co-produced by Fawad Khan.