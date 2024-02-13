7 times Deepika Padukone graced international red carpet in style

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Be it Oscars or Cannes, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been everywhere and she never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to rocking her red carpet looks. According to the latest reports, she is all set to make a fashionable appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2024 as a presenter and her fans are over the moon to see what the diva wears for the special day. Before her BAFTA appearance, check out some of her most gorgeous international red carpet looks below.

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023

For her first Oscars look, Deepika decided to channel old Hollywood glamour in an off-shoulder, velvet gown with a diamond necklace. The 38-year-old presented an award at the prestigious ceremony in March 2023, making her only the third Indian actor to do so after Priyanka Chopra and the late Persis Khambatta.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Deepika wore a gorgeous white saree at the prestigious film festival. The custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree looked stunning with a statement pearl neckpiece. The Om Shanti Om actress was one of the jury members of the festival that year.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Deepika wore this hot pink Ashi Studio outfit for 2018 Cannes Film Festival. She also walked the red carpet in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown the same year. The actress was representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at Cannes 2018.

Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala 2023

Deepika attended the fund-raising annual gala in a purple velvet gown in December 2023. The diva was the first Indian actress to be invited to the event, which was also attended by Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and Billie Eilish among others.



Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019

Donning a custom metallic pink gown designed by American designer Zac Posen for the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme, Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the 2019 Met Gala event. At the 2017 Met Gala, the diva donned a white dress by Tommy Hilfiger, and in the subsequent year, she wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown.



Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Deepika, who is a global brand ambassador for the luxury line Louis Vuitton, graced the front row at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 in a quirky yet fashionable ensemble. She was seated alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and others.

Deepika Padukone at Annual Crystal Awards 2020

Deepika was awarded for her contribution in raising mental health awareness via her foundation Live Love Laugh at the World Economic Forum Crystal Awards. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum was held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

