/Bigg Boss 20 Weekend ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan addresses major clashes, praises Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss 20’s first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was packed with drama, heated clashes and entertaining moments. From Kanika Mann and Yung DSA’s fight to Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan’s explosive showdown, the episode kept the audience engaged throughout.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights

During the episode, Salman Khan addressed every part of the first week and highlighted its biggest moments.

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Kanika Mann vs Yung DSA

Before Salman Khan’s one-on-one interaction with the housemates during the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the twentieth season, the clash between Kanika Mann and Yung DSA was highlighted. It escalated over house duties and a power struggle after DSA was appointed captain for the first week of Bigg Boss 20.

The clash began when the rapper saw Mann sitting with her eyes closed and assumed she was sleeping. The television actress explained that she was not asleep but had put eye drops in her eyes and had closed them only a minute earlier. The argument escalated, with both housemates exchanging one-liners.

ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) vs Gullu

The verbal fight between Gullu and ScoutOP began when the gamer pointed out the unwashed utensils in the washbasin. During the argument, Gullu and Uditi Singh were standing in the kitchen. Singh commented on the upbringing of the contestants who had left the utensils unwashed, to which MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross winner Kushal Tanwar jumped in and questioned why he was acting like Yung DSA’s vice-captain, which upset the gamer and prompted him to yell at Gullu.

Aasif vs Aman Gandhi

During the first Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan locked horns in an explosive showdown that soon turned physical. The conversation had already become heated after Tanmay pointed out the unwashed utensils in the kitchen, prompting Captain Yung DSA to retell the rules to the housemates.

Gandhi then took a dig at the packed food left on the dining table, questioning why it had been left there. Aasif joined the conversation and told Aman that there was no space in the fridge to store the food. Gandhi began mocking him, and the clash escalated after Khan called him “jaahil”.

Salman Khan praises Qazi

After Salman Khan arrived to greet the housemates during the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20, the Bollywood actor praised Qazi Touqeer’s entertaining personality. He said, “Iss ghar mein kitne bhi stars hain, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer.” (There may be many stars in this house, but there is only one rockstar, and that is Qazi Touqeer.)

He later highlighted Touqeer’s struggles in life and the support he has received from outside the house, including support from Arijit Singh.

Housemates choose Qazi as the contestant to mute

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked the contestants to choose between Yung DSA and Qazi and reveal whom they would prefer to “mute” in the house. Qazi Touqeer became the most-muted contestant after the majority of the housemates chose him over Yung DSA.

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