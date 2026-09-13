/SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi injured during military rehearsal, to undergo ACL surgery

South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN is currently navigating a challenging phase as the group’s activities are being affected by South Korea’s mandatory military service system. With several members already enlisted and others preparing to begin their service, the 13-member group is gradually entering a period where full-group appearances will become less frequent. Amid this transition, another setback, Hoshi suffered a serious injury while rehearsing for a military performance.

Hoshi suffers a serious injury during his military service

Hoshi took to the fan communication platform to share the news with fans about his injury. He wrote, "I'm writing this carefully because the news many come as a surprise. I injured my knee while rehearsing with the Army performance team and underwent an examination, which found that I had completely torn my ACL."

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Hoshi said he will undergo surgery and spend time recovering from the injury. As a result, he will be unable to participate in previously scheduled events with the military's taekwondo demonstration team and at the Ground Forces Festival.

He further said, "I had been working hard to prepare because these were performances I had been looking forward to, so I'm very disappointed that I won't be able to take part. I also feel sorry for CARATS (SEVENTEEN's fandom) who have been waiting for them. Although I won't be able to join them, please give lots of support to the taekwondo demonstration team and the Ground Forces performance team with Ji Hoon," he said. "I'll get proper treatment, focus on my recovery and return in good health."

All about Hoshi

Born in 1996 in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Hoshi is a renowned South Korean singer, main dancer and the leader of the SEVENTEEN performance team. He made his debut in the South Korean boy band under Pledis Entertainment on May 26, 2015.

Hoshi is heavily involved in creating and choreographing a vast majority of SEVENTEEN's iconic dance routines. He made his official solo debut with the digital single mixtape "Spider" on April 2, 2021, followed by solo releases like "Take a Shot" and "Fallen Superstar.

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