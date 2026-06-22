/SEVENTEEN bids emotional farewell at 11th anniversary fan meeting ahead of military service: 'Hope you will continue to love us'

South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN are continuously praised by their fans for their songs, charm and stage presence. Be it them performing at the stadiums or meeting their fans, the group's dedication to doing more has garnered love from the audience. The group recently bid farewell as members will soon begin their mandatory military service.

SEVENTEEN'S farewell meet ahead of military service

The 10th anniversary Carat Land fan meet was a warm and emotional one as the event's gathering carried a final one as the members will be heading for military service this year. The event was held at Incheon Asia Main Stadium; it marked one of the group's last major collective events before more members began mandatory military service.

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The fan meeting began with an express train bound for Carat Land, a fictional paradise shared by SEVENTEEN and its fandom. With the fan meet, the members delivered a message: “When we return in two or three years, I think that's when our second chapter will truly begin. We'll return having grown and changed, and I hope you'll continue to love us then too,” Mingyu said.

Leader S Coups also added his views and reflected on receiving love, "I'd like to take this time to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of our lives, even those who may not be our fans anymore, for supporting SEVENTEEN throughout its career." With Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi and Woozi already enlisted, nine members took the stage. Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino are expected to enlist in the coming months.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN member Joshua faces backlash from netizens for his dig at BTS at Golden Globes 2026 event

Internet reacts to SEVENTEEN's emotional farewell

After SEVENTEEN's fan meet, netizens took to social media platforms bidding farewell to them ahead of their military service. One user wrote, "Goodbye SEVENTEEN! till the very last the name see you in 2028."

Another user wrote, “They left spaces for the members who are enlisted during photo time. You have to be with us when all of us are 13 again! Promise! Of course where would we even go?"

"Carats! Let's meet together when we are 13!! We will back!! I am gonna miss them so much but ok heres to seeing OT13 back in a few years. I love you my SEVENTEEN!", wrote the third user.

All about SEVENTEEN

South Korean band SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat.

They are considered a "self-producing" idol group, with the members involved in songwriting, music production, and choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances.