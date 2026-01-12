/SEVENTEEN member Joshua faces backlash from netizens for his dig at BTS at Golden Globes 2026 event

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton, and American actress-comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event for the second time. Several celebrities graced the award show, including Stranger Things star Joe Keery, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, BLACKPINK member Lisa, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, among others. Amongst them, SEVENTEEN member Joshua had also graced the red carpet. However, he is under fire for his remark on BTS during an interaction. Let's delve into knowing more.

What did Joshua exactly say about SEVENTEEN'S Joshua?

Joshua graced the red carpet and posed for the cameras. Followed by participation in the interviews with several outlets, including Billboard. Reportedly, in one of the segments, the kPop idol was asked about the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which has gained popularity for blending KPop themes with Hollywood-style storytelling.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, to this Joshua said, "I'm really happy. It's opening up new doors for KPop. I can't believe it got this big." However, his comment was met with scathing criticism, and many reacted to it on social media. Although the interview was briefly posted on X with the headline stressing Joshua’s praise for KPop Demon Hunters changing the trajectory of K-pop. Later, the clip was deleted, and the YouTube video was made private.

While many slammed him for being disrespectful towards BTS as an interpretation to his sentence. One user wrote, "For the ugly ppl in the qrts, NEW doors kpop is already known worldwide but got more recognized with the rise of kpop demon hunters (even u can't deny that) hence the word NEW. if you can't comprehend that and just shitting ppl on twitter then guess who's the problem ! https://x.com/billboard/stat/billboard/status/2010492686839550307"

Another user wrote, "He's just embarrassing at this point... BTS already paved the way; that's how Demon Hunter was able to become popular https://x.com/billboard/stat/billboard/status/2010492686839550307."

"KPop demon hunters wouldn’t even exist if bts hadn’t told everyone was KPop was in 2018. matter of fact, joshua wouldn’t even be at the golden globes getting interviewed by billboard if it wasn’t for bts https://x.com/billboard/stat/billboard/status/2010492686839550307", wrote the third user.

All about Joshua

Joshua is the renowned South Korean idol and American singer based in South Korea. He is also a member of the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN and is managed by the agency Pledis Entertainment.

Also Read: Couples who made a stylish arrival at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

As a trainee, he joined from the second season onwards of Seventeen TV, an online reality show that introduced Pledis' trainees and showed potential members of the boy group Seventeen before their official debut. In 2020, Joshua and bandmate DK collaborated with American musician Pink Sweats on a remix of his song “17”.