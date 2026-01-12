/Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser opens event with Epstein files joke, roasting Leonardo DiCaprio and more

Hollywood's season for 2026 kicked off with the Golden Globes this month. The award night is being hosted by American actress and comedian Nikki Glaser for the second time at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. However, the starry night began with a brutal monologue from the host that seemingly took a jab at actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the Epstein Files and CBS News.

Nikki Glaser's monologue at Golden Globes 2026 award night

During her opening monologue for the event, Nikki poked fun at several celebrities in the audience. The 41-year-old comedian didn't easily let anyone off the hook, including One Battle After Another star Leonardo DiCaprio, for his highly publicised love life.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She begins by saying, "We'll start the bidding for Warner Bros at five dollars. Do I hear five dollars? I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted. And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to...the Justice Department. And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS News: America's newest place to see B.S. News."

Taking jabs at celebrities was also pointed. Addressing Leonardo DiCaprio's love life, Nikki stated, "The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up!

Nikki Glaser's sneaky jab at other celebrities!

Coming to George Clooney, Nikki asked him, "My Nespressos keep coming out watery. Do you think it might be the filler? And Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were dubbed Glaser's favourite comedy duo before she said, "You guys are like Martin and Short for people under 50 IQ." She didn't even spare Martin and Short and quipped, "Only Murders in the Building – you are never too old to still need money."

Nikki then took aim at actor Sean Penn in one brutal blow: “Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean Penn is like, 'What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?'”

Coming to Michael B. Jordan, who has been nominated for the Best Actor in Sinners, Nikki stated, “Michael played two brothers; he played twins, both twins. And I can't believe it. We got two Michael B. Jordans.”