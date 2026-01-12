Google Preferred
  /Golden Globe Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor; check out the full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor; check out the full list of winners

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 07:38 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 08:10 IST
Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme

Story highlights

From first timers like Owen Cooper, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle taking home their first Golden Globe to Stellan Skarsgård taking home his second Golden Globe- here are the winners of the Golden Globes 2026. 

The Golden Globes, often considered a precursor to the Oscars, are taking place in Los Angeles. The first set of awards had a mixed bag- from veterans to first timers. Seth Rogen, Owen Cooper, and Teyana Taylor won their first Golden Globes this year. Meanwhile, stars Amy Poehler and Stellan Skarsgard took home Golden Globes for the second time in their career.

Here is the full list of winners of Golden Globes 2026. (updating live)

Best supporting actor — motion picture

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best supporting actress — motion picture

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best picture — drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best picture — musical/comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress in a motion picture — musical/comedy

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Cynthia Ervio, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Best actor in a motion picture — musical/comedy

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best director — motion picture

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best screenplay — motion picture

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best picture — animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibia — Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best picture — non-English language

It was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best original song — motion picture

Dream As One (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

WINNER: Golden (KPop Demon Hunters), Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You (Sinners), Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good), Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble (Wicked: For Good), Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams (Train Dreams), Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best original score

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sirāt

WINNER: Sinners

Hamnet

Cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Winner: Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best drama series

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best musical/comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Best actress — drama series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Kathy Bates, Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best actor — drama series

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterlin Brown, Paradise

Best actress — musical/comedy series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best actor — musical/comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best actress — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best actor — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elord, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescene

Best supporting actor — television series

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolesence

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress — television series

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Best stand-up comedian on television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

