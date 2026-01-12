The Golden Globes, often considered a precursor to the Oscars, are taking place in Los Angeles. The first set of awards had a mixed bag- from veterans to first timers. Seth Rogen, Owen Cooper, and Teyana Taylor won their first Golden Globes this year. Meanwhile, stars Amy Poehler and Stellan Skarsgard took home Golden Globes for the second time in their career.
Here is the full list of winners of Golden Globes 2026. (updating live)
Best supporting actor — motion picture
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Trending Stories
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best supporting actress — motion picture
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best picture — drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent
Best picture — musical/comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best actress in a motion picture — musical/comedy
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Cynthia Ervio, Wicked: For Good
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Best actor in a motion picture — musical/comedy
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best director — motion picture
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best screenplay — motion picture
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best picture — animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibia — Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best picture — non-English language
It was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best original song — motion picture
Dream As One (Avatar: Fire and Ash), Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
WINNER: Golden (KPop Demon Hunters), Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick
I Lied to You (Sinners), Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good), Stephen Schwartz
The Girl in the Bubble (Wicked: For Good), Stephen Schwartz
Train Dreams (Train Dreams), Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score
Frankenstein
F1
One Battle After Another
Sirāt
WINNER: Sinners
Hamnet
Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Winner: Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best drama series
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The Pitt
The White Lotus
Best musical/comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me
The Girlfriend
Best actress — drama series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Kathy Bates, Matlock (2024 TV Series)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best actor — drama series
Adam Scott, Severance
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterlin Brown, Paradise
Best actress — musical/comedy series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best actor — musical/comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best actress — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best actor — limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jacob Elord, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescene
Best supporting actor — television series
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolesence
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best supporting actress — television series
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Best stand-up comedian on television
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First