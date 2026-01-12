/Namaste from Golden Globes! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring romance to red carpet | See pic

The Desi girl is at the Golden Globes! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Hollywood's IT couple, were among the first to arrive at the red carpet for the 83rd edition of Hollywood's biggest night.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the event, which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Queen Latifah, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Macaulay Culkin, Ayo Edebiri, and Regina Hall, among others, presenting the awards. Check all live updates here.

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the red carpet

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Giving off major couple goals, Priyanka and Nick were a vision to behold. The couple couldn't keep their eyes or hands off each other as they walked the red carpet at the glitzy night at Bthe everly Hilton. The Varanasi-born actor looked like a vision as she brought Hollywood's retro charm with her look. For the night, the 43-year-old star wore a stunning Custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson. Chopra's full-length royal blue dress was a strapless top with a side bow and a two-tiered balloon skirt. The highlight of her look was her diamond Bvlgari necklace. She kept her makeup minimal with a dewy finish and a brown touch.

The actress wore her hair open with a middle partition. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked smart in a black suit with a white shirt and a black bow.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Photograph: (AFP)

Priyanka and Nick happily posed for the cameras on the red carpet, with their looks quickly becoming the talk of the internet.

Speaking to E! Live, the actress said that attending the big events with husband Nick is fun and easier.

"It makes it so much easier, you know, because it could be a little nerve-wracking to go on that stage in front of so many people, but when we're together, it's fun and funny," the actress said on the red carpet. "It makes it easier."

Golden Globes 2025: Who is nominated?