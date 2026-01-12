Live updates: Golden Globes 2026 red carpet - see all the stars arriving

The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet is underway, with stars strutting down the carpet in their best attire. Check all the live updates here.
The glitzy night of the 83rd Golden Globes has kicked off most fashionably, with stars walking out to attend one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.
The 2026 awards are being held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and honour the best in Television and movies.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the Golden Globes red carpet, giving off major couple goals, like always. The Indian actress looked stunning in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with jewels by Bvlgari.
US comedian Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.