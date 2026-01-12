LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Live updates: Golden Globes 2026 red carpet - check all the stars arriving

Live updates: Golden Globes 2026 red carpet - see all the stars arriving

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 05:42 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 05:42 IST

The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet is underway, with stars strutting down the carpet in their best attire. Check all the live updates here.

Golden Globes red carpet
1 / 3
(Photograph: X)

Golden Globes red carpet

The glitzy night of the 83rd Golden Globes has kicked off most fashionably, with stars walking out to attend one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

The 2026 awards are being held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and honour the best in Television and movies.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
2 / 3
(Photograph: AFP)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the Golden Globes red carpet, giving off major couple goals, like always. The Indian actress looked stunning in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with jewels by Bvlgari.

Nikki Glaser
3 / 3
(Photograph: AFP)

Nikki Glaser

US comedian Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

