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  • /New OTT Releases this week (June 29-July 5, 2026): Enola Holmes Season 3, Pritam and Pedro, Elle- 6 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT Releases this week (June 29-July 5, 2026): Enola Holmes Season 3, Pritam and Pedro, Elle- 6 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:12 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:12 IST

OTT releases this week bring new titles like Enola Holmes 3, Pritam and Pedro, Elle and more on the streaming platform. Whether you are in the mood for mystery, comedy or drama, this week's lineup offers plenty of options to binge-watch. 

New OTT Releases this week (June 29-July 5, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New OTT Releases this week (June 29-July 5, 2026)

Looking for your next binge-watch? This week’s OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer. From Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 3 to Arshad Warsi’s Pritam and Pedro, subscribers will have plenty of fresh titles to explore.

Enola Holmes season 3
2 / 7
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Enola Holmes season 3

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 1, 2026

One of the most acclaimed franchises is returning with its third season. Directed by Philip Barantini, the film follows Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) as she prepares to marry Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) when her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is suddenly kidnapped on the day of her ceremony.

Pritam and Pedro
3 / 7
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Pritam and Pedro

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 3, 2026

This highly anticipated cybercrime comedy series follows Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school, non-tech-savvy cop, who teams up with Pritam (Vir Hirani), a sharp young hacker, as they embark on the mission to find a minister’s kidnapped son.

Elle
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Elle

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 1, 2026

The upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series stars Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. The story follows her foundational experiences and heartbreaks that shaped her into the iconic, confident character fans love.

Super Subbu
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Super Subbu

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 2, 2026

The Tamil comedy-drama web series follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, also known as Subbu, a well-behaved but naïve young man who secretly takes a job as a sex education officer in the conservative village of Maakipur.

Silo Season 3
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Silo Season 3

Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: July 3, 2026

This is an American sci-fi dystopian drama that explores the life of Juliette Nichols, who is suffering from memory loss. The story also follows another distinct parallel plot that jumps centuries into the past to uncover the origins of the apocalyptic disaster and the conspiracy behind the silos' construction.

Isakapatnam
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Isakapatnam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 2, 2026

This Telugu period crime thriller series is set in a ruthless port town in the 1990s. The story follows three individuals who stood to challenge the region’s most powerful figure.

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