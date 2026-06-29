/6 times Indian celebrities shocked fans with their divorce announcements

Very few splits have shocked the netizens as much as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's did. The actors first met while working on the 2010 Telugu romance Ye Maaya Chesave, and got married in an elaborate ceremony in 2017 after dating for years.

After four years of marriage, the couple jointly announced their separation on October 2, 2021. It came as a heartbreak for fans because the pair had long been considered one of South cinema's most admired couples. Later, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha tied the knot to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

