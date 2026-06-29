/6 times Indian celebrities shocked fans with their divorce announcements

The Internet is in shock after Akanksha Chamola announced that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce. But this is not the first celebrity split that has made headlines.
Not just love stories and high-profile weddings, celebrity divorces also grab a lot of attention on social media. The latest topic of discussion is Akanksha Chamola's announcement about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. But this is not the first time the separation of a celebrity couple has grabbed headlines. Whenever some of India's most loved couples announce their split, the news spreads rapidly, leaving admirers surprised and heartbroken. Here are some of the Indian celebrity divorces that dominated headlines.
The two became one of the favourite TV couples following Gaurav's appearance on Bigg Boss 19. The duo got married in 2016, and during the Lock Upp 2 premiere, Akanksha revealed that the two have been living separately for a year and are now going forward with a divorce. She also revealed that both families had suggested them to spend time apart in the hope of reconciling, but they eventually decided to end their marriage.
Very few splits have shocked the netizens as much as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's did. The actors first met while working on the 2010 Telugu romance Ye Maaya Chesave, and got married in an elaborate ceremony in 2017 after dating for years.
After four years of marriage, the couple jointly announced their separation on October 2, 2021. It came as a heartbreak for fans because the pair had long been considered one of South cinema's most admired couples. Later, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha tied the knot to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
They were considered one of Bollywood's strongest couples. The actor married Sussanne Khan in 2000 and became parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. However, in 2013, they confirmed they had decided to part ways, and their divorce was finalised the following year. Although the news surprised fans, the former couple chose to maintain a respectful relationship.
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, in September 2024 after 15 years of marriage. The couple shares two sons, and the split grabbed headlines due to differing statements and allegations from both sides. Their divorce proceedings are still underway.
Their marriage, as well as their divorce, was closely followed by the media. The actress married the businessman in 2003, and the separation turned into a prolonged legal dispute. Their divorce was officially finalised in 2016. They share two children, Samaira and Kiaan, and the family has once again returned to public attention following the death of Sunjay Kapur and court disputes involving inheritance.
The marriage of CM Vijay and Sangeetha recently became the subject of intense speculation after reports emerged that the latter had filed for divorce, alleging an extramarital affair. Rumours linking Vijay to actress Trisha Krishnan have also been making headlines since CM Vijay's shift to politics from the film industry. However, neither CM Vijay nor Sangeetha has confirmed the news.