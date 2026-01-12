/Glamour, glitter, and gowns: Best of Golden Globes 2026 fashion | Red carpet looks

Golden Globes 2026 is underway, and celebrities strutted down the red carpet with their best sartorial looks for the glitzy night. Here we have compiled the best red carpet looks from the evening. Scroll to check.
The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet was high on fashion, with numerous celebrities turning heads in their stunning outfits. Here are some of the best-dressed stars:
Jennifer Lopez knows how to turn heads. The pop star flaunted her toned abs in a sheer, naked dress by Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture from 2003. Jennifer, 56, wore a gown with a sheer top and intricate details that put her toned abs on full display. The gown's bottom had a mermaid silhouette with silk tulle.
Chase Infiniti made several heads turn with her Golden Globe look. The star walked out wearing a sculptural Louis Vuitton dress that had a mirror-like, embellished silver corset top with an umbrella structure and a velvet bottom.
For one of Hollywood's biggest nights, Priyanka was dressed aptly in custom Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson, which featured a satin strapless top with layers skirt. She paired her dress with statement jewels by Bvlgari.
Kylie Jenner glittered in gold as she walked out to support her beau, Timothee Chalamet, for the night. Showing off her curves, Kylie wore a glitzy gold corset dress with a beaded neckline.
One of the most daring looks that Jennifer has carried at the award shows in recent years. With flower detailing, the actress wore a sheer plunging custom Givenchy gown, which she paired with a flower shawl.
The Housemaid actress served major fashion goals at the 2026 Golden Globes with her elegant strapless white gown with pleated detailing. What made her look even more retro was her hairstyle and a diamond necklace