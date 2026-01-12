/Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's award-winning kiss at Golden Globes | Watch

It’s a date for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner! The much-talked-about lovers of Hollywood had their moment this evening when they attended the star-studded Golden Globes together. While the couple, like many times before, sealed their love with a cute kiss, the highlight of the night came when Chalamet won the trophy for his impeccable performance in Marty Supreme.

At the 83rd edition of the Golden Globes, Chalamet won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kiss at Golden Globes

Like last year at the Globes, Timothée and Kylie didn’t forget to show the world how much they are in love with each other. The couple looked great as they attended Hollywood’s biggest night.

Skipping the red carpet, Kylie joined her beau directly inside the venue, and the first thing they did was share a sweet kiss.



Sitting beside each other, the two were seen laughing, talking, and enjoying the night together.

Much like always, videos of the couple’s PDA were quick to grab the attention of netizens.

Watch the viral video:

Timothée Chalamet expresses love for Kylie Jenner:“I love you so much”

The night turned special for Timothee when he triumphed over George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Lee Byung-hun and Jesse Plemons as he won the Best Actor trophy in Musical or comedy category for Marty Supreme.

Accepting the trophy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Chalamet thanked his parents and expressed his love for Kylie.



"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," Chalamet said. "Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen beaming with joy when Timothée mentioned her and expressed his love.

What did Kylie and Timothée wear at the Golden Globes 2026?